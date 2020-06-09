Clear

Update on local swimming pools

St. Joseph pools are closed for the summer. Savannah will open their pool on June 15. Doctors give guidance on going to the pool.

Posted: Jun 9, 2020 8:25 AM
Updated: Jun 9, 2020 9:59 AM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Summers are spent sitting pool-side while watching the younger crowd splash into the pool.  But with the pandemic lingering into the summer, some pools are to remain closed.  

For St. Joseph, Parks and Recreation decided to keep the local pools closed for the summer.  The decision was made based on the effects of Covid-19 and budget cuts.  These pools include St. Joseph Aquatic Center and Krug park , along with the Missouri Western  indoor lap-pool which is closed at the time being. 

In Savannah, Mo., the Aquatic center is set to open  on June 15.  

It is up to Parks and Rec for the decision on local pools, following CDC guidelines, doctors, and listening to the National Parks and Rec along with how other surrounding cities are taking action. 

Dr. Dana Hawkinson from KU Medical Center offers advice on how to safely go to the pool this summer.

"So we think that the pools themselves and swimming is going to be safe, the real danger comes when you’re in such close proximity to others," said Hawkinson.  

Doctors are recommending to social distance and avoid sharing food, pool toys, etc. while sitting by the pool.  Doctors are also saying you can wear a mask, but do not recommend wearing the mask while swimming. 

