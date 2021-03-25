Upgrades coming to Bartlett Center, John Lucas Park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For generations, the Bartlett Center has been a pillar in the midtown community, and now is getting some much-needed upgrades.

The announcement was made via Facebook that the center and nearby John Lucas Park will receive major upgrades.

The effort made possible after the St. Joseph Parks and Rec Department was able to free up some money from other projects to finance the necessary improvements to the building.

Most of the upgrades will be in the gymnasium and will include new floors, lighting upgrades, and a new HVAC system.

There will also be some big improvements coming to John Lucas Park across the street.

The parks department director said other projects originally earmarked for the money will not be negatively impacted by the redirection of funds.

Work is expected to begin this summer and last throughout the rest of the year.