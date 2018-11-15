Clear

Upgrades coming to St. Joe Transit bus stops

Twenty bus stops will be upgraded.

Nov. 15, 2018

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The next time you take the bus, you may stop and notice a few new features.

St. Joe Transit is upgrading some of its bus stops around town.

The upgrades feature concrete platforms, a bench, and even a solar powered light to make riders more visible in the dark.

The bus company said they wanted to make bus riding more safe and accessible for riders.

"Many of our customers have disabilities, so anything we can do that makes it easier for them to use the bus is a great thing," said St. Joe Transit General Manager Mary Gatson.

St. Joe Transit operates eight routes in St. Joseph and Elwood, Kansas.

Skies will remain clear this Thursday morning as we are waking up this morning to the lower 20s. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather Thursday into Friday with temperatures warming back up to near average into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
