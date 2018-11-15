Upgrades coming to St. Joe Transit bus stops

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The next time you take the bus, you may stop and notice a few new features.
St. Joe Transit is upgrading some of its bus stops around town.
The upgrades feature concrete platforms, a bench, and even a solar powered light to make riders more visible in the dark.
The bus company said they wanted to make bus riding more safe and accessible for riders.
"Many of our customers have disabilities, so anything we can do that makes it easier for them to use the bus is a great thing," said St. Joe Transit General Manager Mary Gatson.
Twenty bus stops will be upgraded.
St. Joe Transit operates eight routes in St. Joseph and Elwood, Kansas.
