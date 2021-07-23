Uptick in deadly motorcycle wrecks

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri State Highway Patrol reports show an increase in speeding and motorcycle deaths during the first half of 2021 with motorcyclist deaths rising 33 percent from last year.

We spoke to one local rider about why he's speaking out about the issue.

"I've had some friends have some bad wrecks. I've had some friends pass away on some motorcycles and I just hate to see it happen for something that could have been prevented by wearing a helmet,” Spencer Hausman said.

Hausman has been frustrated by what he's seeing.

Out of the 65 people that died on motorcycles this year -- more than half weren't wearing a helmet.

"If that motorcycle lays down or if it contacts another vehicle or stationary object, obviously, the odds of a driver of that or a passenger being injured are much higher,” Sergeant Jake Angle, Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Last August, Missouri law changed.

Now, if you're 26 or older and have crash insurance, it's up to you whether you wear a helmet.

"I agree that everyone should be able to make their own decision but I think it's pretty obvious that helmets save lives,” Hausman said.

The effect, 35 people not wearing helmets died in motorcycle crashes this year.

Compared to this time last year, there were two, and we're not even halfway through summer.

"The more motorcycles on the roadway the higher likelihood that there may be a crash,” Angle said.

The statistics and the potential for even more deaths, drove Hausman to post about it on Facebook, urging people to do one small thing that can make a big difference.

"Heads aren't meant to bounce or slide. That's why they have helmets,” Hausman said.

State troopers say motorcyclists can reduce their risk of death or serious injuries by wearing protective gear like helmets and padded clothing, stop speeding and stay alert.

They also advise all drivers to check blindspots and give each other space.