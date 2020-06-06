Using Their Voice: Northwest student-athletes speak out against racial injustice

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— Dozens of Northwest student-athletes and coaches took part in a peaceful protest Saturday afternoon in Maryville.

A peaceful protest called "Justice for George Floyd" was planned for Saturday afternoon, but racially charged threats were made and organizers decided to go virtual.

But in the end, the organizers and hundreds of people, including Northwest student-athletes and coaches, marched around the Maryville courthouse.

The athletes and coaches marched to the town square from Bearcat Stadium.