Utility company set to replace aging water mains

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri American Water plans to begin replacing some aging St. Joseph water mains next week.

Company officials say the six-week project will begin around August 19, and cost about $250,000.

Crews will replace about a third of a mile of water main along Blackwell and Cronkite roads.

If all goes according to plan, company officials say the fix will provide better water pressure to area homes and fire hydrants.

"Again we try to select those that have a high main break or areas that have had continued growth that don't have the volume metrics to carry the water there for them. So we will target those to try and put those two together to kill 2 birds with 1 stone,” Jody Carlson from Missouri American Water said.

American Water says you should expect Blackwell Road to be closed at Miller Road, along with additional detours and parking limitations once construction begins.