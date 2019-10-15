Clear

VIDEO: Police search for hit-and-run driver

The video shows the driver of a silver truck driving off.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 3:24 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2019 3:35 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are asking for help to find a hit-and-run driver caught on video.

Police posted video on its Facebook page of the truck and driver they're hoping to identify.

The accident happened on October 4 around 1:40 p.m. in the 500 block of North 9th Street. The video shows the driver of a silver truck driving off.

Anyone with information should contact Officer John Foster at jfoster@stjoemo.org or by calling the TIPS Hotline at 238-TIPS.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Expect sunshine for the rest of the week and as high pressure shifts east, our winds will pick up from the south and warm us up into the lower 50s on Wednesday, and the upper 60s by Thursday, then the lower 70s by Friday into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories