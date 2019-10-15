VIDEO: Police search for hit-and-run driver

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are asking for help to find a hit-and-run driver caught on video.
Police posted video on its Facebook page of the truck and driver they're hoping to identify.
The accident happened on October 4 around 1:40 p.m. in the 500 block of North 9th Street. The video shows the driver of a silver truck driving off.
Anyone with information should contact Officer John Foster at jfoster@stjoemo.org or by calling the TIPS Hotline at 238-TIPS.
