VIEWER PICS: Snow blankets St. Joseph

Up to four inches of snow covered St. Joseph on Sunday.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 5:27 PM

 (ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Up to four inches of snow blanketed St. Joseph on Sunday leaving some beautiful scenes behind. 

Sunday we saw 2-4 inches of snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow was found to the southwest of us with amounts reaching up to 4 -7 inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9am Sunday until 6pm on Monday.
