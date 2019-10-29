VOTE: Should St. Joseph renovate or build new high schools?

Should the city's high schools be renovated, should the school district build new facilities -- or a combination of both? That's up for debate by St. Joseph school officials.

But what do you think? KQ2 wants to hear your opinion. Vote on the solution you agree with in the poll below... and then sound off in the commenting area at the bottom of this article!

High School Concepts: Concept A: New Single High School Concept B: Two New High Schools Concept C: Build New High School & Renovate Central Concept D: Renovate Current High Schools Concept E: New 9th Grade Center & 10-12 High School

The proposals:

Five concepts are being considered with price tags ranging from $110 to $190 million dollars. The concepts include building either one (Concept A) or two new high schools (Concept B), build a new high school and renovate Central (Concept C), renovate all three current high schools (Concept D), or build a new 9th grade center and 10-12 high school (Concept E).

Concepts A, B, and E would call for closing Benton, Central and Lafayette or possibly using the buildings for other purposes.