VOTE: Should St. Joseph renovate or build new high schools?

Five solutions are being considered for the future of St. Joseph's high schools. Tell us: which solution do you agree with?

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 12:09 PM
Posted By: KQ2

Should the city's high schools be renovated, should the school district build new facilities -- or a combination of both? That's up for debate by St. Joseph school officials.

But what do you think? KQ2 wants to hear your opinion. Vote on the solution you agree with in the poll below... and then sound off in the commenting area at the bottom of this article!

High School Concepts:

Concept A: New Single High School

Concept B: Two New High Schools

Concept C: Build New High School & Renovate Central

Concept D: Renovate Current High Schools

Concept E: New 9th Grade Center & 10-12 High School

RELATED: Community gets first look at possible plans for future of St. Joseph high schools

The proposals:
Five concepts are being considered with price tags ranging from $110 to $190 million dollars. The concepts include building either one (Concept A) or two new high schools (Concept B), build a new high school and renovate Central (Concept C), renovate all three current high schools (Concept D), or build a new 9th grade center and 10-12 high school (Concept E).

Concepts A, B, and E would call for closing Benton, Central and Lafayette or possibly using the buildings for other purposes.

