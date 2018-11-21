Clear

Fire destroys vacant house

A vacant house off Seneca and 11th street caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 7:23 AM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(St. Joseph, MO) A vacant house off Seneca and 11th street caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The initial call at 4 a.m. was for a grass fire, but when firefighters arrived on scene they found the whole house engulfed in flames.

More stations were called out to fight the fire.

"There were no utilities to the house, so no gas or electic," said St. Joseph Fire Department fire inspector Mindy Andrasevits.

"Companies are simply working sort of a defensive fire, working on the outside, but not going in since it's a dangerous fire."

No people or pets were inside at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the inspector says the house is a total loss.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Another beautiful day is ahead on this Thanksgiving Eve with lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for your Wednesday. Warmer air will finally also move in to the area with the south winds picking up, allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 50s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events