Fire destroys vacant house

(St. Joseph, MO) A vacant house off Seneca and 11th street caught fire early Wednesday morning.
The initial call at 4 a.m. was for a grass fire, but when firefighters arrived on scene they found the whole house engulfed in flames.
More stations were called out to fight the fire.
"There were no utilities to the house, so no gas or electic," said St. Joseph Fire Department fire inspector Mindy Andrasevits.
"Companies are simply working sort of a defensive fire, working on the outside, but not going in since it's a dangerous fire."
No people or pets were inside at the time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the inspector says the house is a total loss.
