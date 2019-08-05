Vacant home catches fire in south St. Joseph Monday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A vacant home caught fire early Monday morning on the 300 block of E. Kansas Ave. around 3:00 a.m.

Officials from the St. Joseph Fire Department say that the home that caught fire was located at 306 E. Kansas Ave. and was unoccupied. Two homes that were next to the home were also unoccupied but were having rehab work being done on them. Those two homes were saved from the fire.

Power and gas had been shutoff to all three homes on Kansas Ave.

The fire inspector on scene says she had not been inside the home yet to determine the cause of the fire.

There were no injuries in the fire.

Stay with KQ2 for any updates to this story.