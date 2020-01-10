(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Investigators searched for what caused a structure fire at a vacant St. Joseph home Friday morning.
The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a home on Marie Street, between Elijah and Benjamin streets, where heavy smoke billowed from the attic.
Investigators said the home was vacant, no utilities were hooked up, and it appears no one lived there at the time of the fire.
The same home has caught fire at least once before, according to investigators.
The fire remains under investigation.
Related Content
- Vacant home on Marie Street catches fire
- Vacant home catches fire in south St. Joseph Monday morning
- Fire damages vacant home overnight
- Fire destroys vacant house
- Viewer Video Shows Fire Tearing Through Vacant Home
- Vacant House Damaged in Early Morning Fire
- Early morning fire destroys vacant structure
- Fire damages vacant St. Joseph fourplex
- Third Home Catches Fire on Block of South 17th
- City Sees Number of Vacant House Fires Double
Scroll for more content...