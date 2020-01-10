Vacant home on Marie Street catches fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Investigators searched for what caused a structure fire at a vacant St. Joseph home Friday morning.

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a home on Marie Street, between Elijah and Benjamin streets, where heavy smoke billowed from the attic.

Investigators said the home was vacant, no utilities were hooked up, and it appears no one lived there at the time of the fire.

The same home has caught fire at least once before, according to investigators.

The fire remains under investigation.