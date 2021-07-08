Vaccine clinic offering Chiefs tickets and prizes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chiefs fans who haven't gotten their Covid vaccinations yet might have some extra motivation to do so today.

Mosaic Life Care will be holding its one-day vaccination blitz, and the Chiefs are sweetening the deal.

People who sign up for the shots will enter for a chance to win Chiefs tickets and signed memorabilia.

Vaccinations will run all day today in the old Gordman's location at East Hills Shopping Center from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome and Mosaic will have Pfizer vaccines for kids age 12 and up.