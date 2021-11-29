Vaccine mandate comes to halt for Missouri, Kansas and 8 other states

(Missouri) A federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in Missouri is now on hold.

A federal judge in St. Louis today blocked the Biden Administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate. The ruling applies to Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas, Wyoming, Alaska, New Hampshire, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The federal mandate required covid-19 vaccinations for health care providers that get funding from government health programs.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt leading the lawsuit against the vaccine mandate

"The fact is we won," said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. "And we've halted this mandate which I think, if you talk to the men and women in the health care field–who by the way a year ago were being honored as heroes, they are threatened to be put now on the unemployment line–they welcome this news."

He says today's ruling is a huge victory for health care workers in Missouri and across the country.

The lawsuit targets mandates issued by the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, requiring health care providers participating in Medicare or Medicaid, including nursing home and hospitals, to be fully vaccinated by January 4.

After today's ruling, Mosaic Life Care said in a statement they plan to continue with the vaccine requirement and deadline saying, "we believe it is the right thing to do for our patients, caregivers and community."

As of November 10, Mosaic said 75% of their employees are vaccinated from the virus.

The January 4 deadline is expected to cover around 76,000 facilities and 17 million employees nationally.