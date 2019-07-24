Vehicle crashes into Dollar Tree on South Belt Highway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Emergency officials are on the scene of a truck that has crashed into the Dollar Tree on S. Belt Hwy. in St. Joseph.
Multiple agencies are on scene of the store located at 3202 S. Belt Hwy.
There is no official word on injuries.
Stay with KQ2 for developments on this story.
