Vehicle crashes into Dollar Tree on South Belt Highway

Emergency officials are on the scene of a truck that has crashed into the Dollar Tree on S. Belt Hwy. in St. Joseph.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 2:42 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Emergency officials are on the scene of a truck that has crashed into the Dollar Tree on S. Belt Hwy. in St. Joseph.

Multiple agencies are on scene of the store located at 3202 S. Belt Hwy.

There is no official word on injuries.

Stay with KQ2 for developments on this story.

Thursday through Friday will continue to be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle 80s as our winds start picking up from the south. By the weekend, temperatures do climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
