Vehicle crashes into building during police chase

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was seriously hurt after authorities said a vehicle crashed into a building during a police chase.

The vehicle crashed into Debbie's Closet Used Appliances & Furniture on Missouri Avenue and Lake Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police said two people were in the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One person inside the building was not hurt.

Police said the vehicle lost control and crashed into the building during the chase. The crash is still under investigation.