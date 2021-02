(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A single-vehicle crash led to a power outage on St. Joseph's north side Sunday night after a vehicle hit a utility pole.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, shortly after 10:00 p.m. officers responded to a crash in the 3100 block of St. Joseph Avenue. Police say that a man in his 30s hit a utility pole and then a parked vehicle.

SJPD say the man was taken into custody and is being investigated for a DWI.

No one was injured in the crash.