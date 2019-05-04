Vehicle falls nearly 25 feet from bridge in two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) Officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to a two-vehicle injury accident Friday afternoon and discovered that a vehicle had fell approximately 24.5 feet off a bridge.

The accident happened on Ryan Lane at the Canadian Pacific bridge at 4:01 p.m. in Chillicothe.

Chillicothe officers report that a two vehicles driving in opposite directions collided on the crest of the Canadian Pacific bridge.

The vehicle driving westbound over-corrected and traveled off the north side of the bridge, causing the vehicle to fall approximately 25 feet to the railway line below. The driver of this vehicle sustained serious injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and was life-flighted to an area hospital.

The other vehicle ended up in a field east of the bridge. The driver of that vehicle sustained minor injuries and was released from the scene.

The bridge on Ryan Lane west of Mitchell Rd. is closed as a result of significant damage to the bridge. Ryan Lane is closed from Mitchell Rd. to Industrial Rd.

The accident was assisted by the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services, Chillicothe Street Department, Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Canadian Pacific Railway Police, Crew of the Canadian Railway, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Life Flight Eagle.