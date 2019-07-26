Clear

Vehicle strikes person in motorized scooter on King Hill Ave.

St. Joseph Police say one person who was driving a motorized scooter was hit by a car on King Hill Ave. Friday evening in St. Joseph.

Jul 26, 2019
Colton Cichoracki

According to police, the incident happened as a car was driving northbound on King Hill Ave. near Ohio St. when the vehicle hit the person on the scooter who was attempting to across King Hill Ave.

The person driving the scooter was taken to Mosaic Life Care with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver said they did not see the pedestrian as they were trying to cross the road.

The incident remains under investigation.

