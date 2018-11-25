Clear
Ventura Foods cancels overnight shift

Ventura Foods LLC announced Sunday that there will be no overnight shift Sunday into Monday.

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 1:26 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Ventura Foods LLC announced Sunday that there will be no overnight shift Sunday into Monday.

The shift works from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Ventura Foods is located 6000 Industrial Road in St. Joseph.

Our major winter storm is now just hours away. Falling & blowing snow with strong 40-45 mph wind gusts and poor visibility is likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel.
