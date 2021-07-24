Vertical dispensary opens Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Vertical officially opened its doors to the public Saturday.

The medical marijuana dispensary held a grand opening event for people to check out from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The dispensary joins a few others already in operation in St. Joseph, the manager says he's hoping the addition of his store will help meet the local demand for medical marijuana.

"There are a couple of other dispensaries in the area, people have not been having their demands met for cannabis," Brian Williams, general manager, Vertical Enterprise said. "We're happy to be able to do that for everybody here."

Missouri residents will need to show their medical marijuana cards prior to purchasing products.