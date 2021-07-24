Clear
Vertical dispensary opens Saturday

The general manager of the medical marijuana dispensary said he hopes to meet the growing local demand for medical marijuana.

Posted: Jul 24, 2021 11:32 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Vertical officially opened its doors to the public Saturday.

The medical marijuana dispensary held a grand opening event for people to check out from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The dispensary joins a few others already in operation in St. Joseph, the manager says he's hoping the addition of his store will help meet the local demand for medical marijuana.

"There are a couple of other dispensaries in the area, people have not been having their demands met for cannabis," Brian Williams, general manager, Vertical Enterprise said. "We're happy to be able to do that for everybody here."

Missouri residents will need to show their medical marijuana cards prior to purchasing products.

**Excessive Heat Warning in effect until July 28th at 7PM** Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows dropping into the mid 70s. Sunday will be another hot and humid day, although a few degrees cooler than today, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. There may be slight chance for an isolated shower, however most of the day will be completely dry. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Monday morning keeping temperatures in the lower 90s. Things will quickly start to warm up again by the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.
