Vet clinic asking for help in animal abuse investigation

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) A Savannah veterinary clinic has asked the community for help to find the suspect(s) responsible for the worst case in animal abuse they've seen to date.

Monday, staff at Angels Vet Express were brought to tears at the sight of an abused dog that came to the clinic.

"This is one of the most horrific cases of neglect that we've ever seen in 37 years," said Gary Silvergat, Owner of Angels Vet Express & M'Shoogy's.

Angels said what they believed to have been a 10-year-old Boxer mix was brought in to the clinic by two men who claimed they found the dog wandering in their yard on S. 13th Street in St. Joseph.

The animal was barely holding onto life, according to vet staff.

Silvergat said the dog's head was almost "eaten off with infection" and his body clearly starved. Staff said he looked more like a "skeleton covered in hide" than a dog.

Hannah Bell, a technician at Angels Vet Express, said she could smell the decaying dog before she even saw him. Based off X-Rays and further investigation, she thinks the animal was shot in the face.

"It has a hole through its face all the way to its mouth. It wasn't eating, wasn't moving, wasn't getting hydrated, wasn't getting its water, food or anything. In my opinion, there was no way that than animal could've been walking around within the last couple weeks with it sitting like that," said Bell.

Angels estimated the abuse went on for weeks until the dog was brought in Monday.

Staff said they had no choice, but to put the animal out of its misery.

“It’s hard to say this, but the people who did this are really bad people,” said Silvergat,“It’s inexcusable. They could’ve brought the dog here. We do it everyday. We see it everyday. There’s no excuse for this- to let an animal suffer like this in pain.”

The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue is officially investigating the incident.

Angels is offering $2,000 for anyone with information that could help find the suspect(s).

If you have any information, call Angels at (816)-324-5824 or St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue at (816) 271-4877.