Veteran celebrates 60th wedding anniversary on Veterans Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Veterans Day.

Wayne Headrick served in the United States Marine Corps and Navy for 23 years. He met his wife, Anita Headrick, over 60 years ago.

“Before I graduated from high school, I joined the Marine Corps reserve and one summer camp I met her.”

While working at a drugstore in high school, Anita Headrick says she never anticipated she would marry someone in the military.

"I wasn’t going to date a Marine, I wasn’t going to marry a Marine but I met him,” she said.

The couple dated for several months after meeting and got married in November 1958. Wayne Headrick went on to serve 23 years between the Marines and Navy.

Sometimes, his work took him away from home.

“He has spent some time aboard a ship, which is a long time for me," Anita Headrick said. "And he would come back and we would be with each other during that time.”

The couple says they wrote letters back and forth when they were apart to stay in touch. And it worked. Sixty years later and they are still together.

“It takes honesty and hard work,” Wayne Headrick said.

“We’ve had some hard times but we had a lot of good times,” Anita Headrick said.

Wayne and Anita Headrick moved to St. Joseph just recently after living in Kansas City. So far, they say they are enjoying the area.