Veteran helps fellow veteran fix broken water pipe

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wayne Headrick discovered a leak in his water line was costing him an additional 40 dollars a month, and when the 82-year-old army veteran tried to fix the pipe himself, he found the problem far too big for him to handle himself. Luckily a fellow veteran came across his story on KQ2 news and he decided to help his comrade for free.

After trying to fix the leaking water pipe himself, Headrick went to the City Hall to see if he could get help. He found out he did not qualify for assistance to get the pipe fixed through the city because his house is located on a flood plain.

"I was going to just try to fix it myself because it was so expensive to try to get somebody," said Headrick. “Once my son and I got started I saw how big the job it was going to be and it was just a tremendous step and I just knew I couldn't do it."

Luckily a couple of days later, Construction and Pumblnig service owner, Stephen Balogh gave Headrick a call.

Balogh is also a veteran who served in the United State's Navy during Vietnam, and when he saw fellow veteran Headrick's story, he knew he had to help.

"You have a connection," said Balogh. “It doesn't matter if you served in the same place or time or not."

On Wednesday morning, Balogh brought his plumbing crew to fix Headrick's water pipe for free.

"I know what it is to offer yourself and help someone else, so I hope he feels good about this," said Headrick.

However, for Balogh, it's something he says is just a part of the veteran culture.

"You have to depend upon your fellow teammates and they have to depend upon you," said Balogh. “We were in a different situation, he'd be taking care of me."

Balogh says the estimated cost of the free job they completed for Headrick to be $1,800.