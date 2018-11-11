Veterans Day 2018: Specials, discounts and free meals for vets

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Restaurants and retailers across the country are thanking veterans for their service with specials, freebies, and discounts for Veterans Day.

Sunday, November 11, marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. The day hostilities ceased was originally called Armistice Day but in 1954, it was renamed Veterans Day to celebrate the service of all military veterans.

The official date for 2018's Veterans Day is November 11 and it's federally recognized on November 12 too. Many restaurants and retailers are thanking veterans with a free meal, discount or special. Here are a few of the Veterans Day offers.

FOOD AND DRINK

Applebee's: Free meal. Choose one of seven entrees.

Buffalo Wild Winds: Dine-in and get a free small traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.

Dunkin' Donuts: Free donut of your choice.

Golden Corral: The restaurant is hosting a "thank you dinner" Monday. Its a free dine-in meal for veterans.

Starbucks: Free tall hot coffee for service members and their spouses.

Chipotle: Show your military ID and receive a buy-one, get-one free burrito, bowl, salad or tacos.

SHOPPING AND OTHER DEALS

Dollar General: Veterans get 11% off.

Great Clips: Free haircut on Sunday for Veterans or a free haircut gift card to use on a later date.

Target: 10% off in-store and online purchases to military from Nov. 4-12.

Walgreens: 20% off off eligible items when using their Walgreens rewards card.

BEFORE YOU GO

Most businesses require service members to show some sort of proof to qualify.

Call ahead and verify what you need to bring to get the offer and if the location is participating.