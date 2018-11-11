Clear

Veterans Day 2018: Specials, discounts and free meals for vets

Restaurants and retailers around the country are thanking veterans for their service this Veterans Day with special deals, freebies and discounts.

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 12:33 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Restaurants and retailers across the country are thanking veterans for their service with specials, freebies, and discounts for Veterans Day.

Sunday, November 11, marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. The day hostilities ceased was originally called Armistice Day but in 1954, it was renamed Veterans Day to celebrate the service of all military veterans.

The official date for 2018's Veterans Day is November 11 and it's federally recognized on November 12 too. Many restaurants and retailers are thanking veterans with a free meal, discount or special. Here are a few of the Veterans Day offers.

FOOD AND DRINK

  • Applebee's: Free meal. Choose one of seven entrees.
  • Buffalo Wild Winds: Dine-in and get a free small traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.
  • Dunkin' Donuts: Free donut of your choice.
  • Golden Corral: The restaurant is hosting a "thank you dinner" Monday. Its a free dine-in meal for veterans.
  • Starbucks: Free tall hot coffee for service members and their spouses.
  • Chipotle: Show your military ID and receive a buy-one, get-one free burrito, bowl, salad or tacos.

SHOPPING AND OTHER DEALS

  • Dollar General: Veterans get 11% off.
  • Great Clips: Free haircut on Sunday for Veterans or a free haircut gift card to use on a later date.
  • Target: 10% off in-store and online purchases to military from Nov. 4-12.
  • Walgreens: 20% off off eligible items when using their Walgreens rewards card.

BEFORE YOU GO

Most businesses require service members to show some sort of proof to qualify.

Call ahead and verify what you need to bring to get the offer and if the location is participating. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Two new record lows were set for Friday and Saturday thanks to very cold overnight lows. We dropped to 12 degrees early this morning. Unfortunately, today will remain on the cold side with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s but with winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph, wind chill values will be in the 20s. Bundle up if outside today!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events