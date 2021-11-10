Clear
Veterans Day Deals

Numerous businesses across the area are rolling out special deals and meals on Veterans day to honor those who have served our country.

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 11:54 AM

Free breakfast at Hyvee and 15% off grocery purchase

At 201 N Belt Highway Hyvee will be serving a free hot breakfast as well as offering 15% off grocery purchases from 6 am to 10 am. 

Free Haircut at Unique Creations Salon

Unique Creations Salon is hosting their annual free haircut event for veterans from 10 am to 6 pm. The salon is located at 3601 Faraon Street.

Free meal at the American Legion Post 359

The American Legion at 2414 S. 4th St. will be serving burgers, chips, and soda at 1 pm.  

Free meal at American Legion Post 287

The Savannah High School Student council will be serving a meal from 5 pm to 7 pm at 501 E Price Avenue in Savannah. 

Free meal at the Pasture Cafe

An anonymous donor has offered to pay the bill for all veterans to have a free meal at the Pasture Cafe located at 1605 US-71 BUS in Savannah.  It is open from 7 am to 3 pm.  Thursday's specials are country fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, and corn. 

Free donut at Dunkin Donuts

Veterans and active military can receive a free donut with no purchase necessary.

Free Appetizer or Dessert at Red Lobster

From open to close with a valid military ID, veterans, active-duty military and reservists can choose between a free appetizer or dessert. 

Free drink from Starbucks

From open to close veterans, and active military can get a free tall hot brewed coffee. 

