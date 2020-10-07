Clear

Vice Presidential Poll | Post Debate

Take our poll on the Vice Presidential Debate.

Posted: Oct 7, 2020 9:32 PM

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories