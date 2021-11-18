Victim from Union Star murder investigation revealed, Savannah man charged

(UNION STAR, Mo.) A Savannah man has been charged with the murder of another man whose body was found a week ago in the backyard of a Union Star home.

Jodi Jacob Downs was arrested on Aug. 7 in Buchanan County for violating his parole with several felony convictions including resisting arrest, drug possession, and illegal firearm possession, according to court documents filed by the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor Erik Tate filed a murder charge against Downs Thursday afternoon in the death of Dennis Patterson Jr, of St. Joseph.

According to a warrant application filed in DeKalb County, Patterson went to the home of Kori McGinnis in Union Star to retrieve his car on July 16. Downs, McGinnis’ boyfriend, was at the house at the time. He and Patterson then got into a fight which ended when Downs shot Patterson with a 9 mm gun in the torso.

Following a tip from St. Joseph Police Department about a July homicide and a subsequent tip from a friend of McGinnis’s, DeKalb County began searching the Union Star home and yard on Nov. 8. Investigators found Patterson’s remains in the backyard on Nov. 10 and his identity was confirmed by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office earlier this week.

According to a press release from Sheriff Kasey Keesaman, "The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office would like to offer its sincere condolences to the surviving family members, and ask the public to please be considerate to them during their time of grief."

Downs is in the Western Reception and Diagnostic Corrections Center.