Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Victim identified in early morning shooting

The St. Joseph Police Department has identified the victim of an overnight shooting that took place on Corby Parkway early Tuesday morning.

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 5:21 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has identified the victim involved in a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Terry P. Smith Jr. was shot at around 1 a.m Tuesday in the area of 11th Street and Corby Parkway. Upon arrival officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. Smith was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

Police say there were other individuals at the scene they believed might be involved with the incident.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting, his name has not yet been released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Savannah
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
The start of the work week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Wednesday. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another shot of cold air and maybe a few flurries. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the upper 40s by Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories