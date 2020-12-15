Victim identified in early morning shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has identified the victim involved in a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Terry P. Smith Jr. was shot at around 1 a.m Tuesday in the area of 11th Street and Corby Parkway. Upon arrival officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. Smith was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

Police say there were other individuals at the scene they believed might be involved with the incident.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting, his name has not yet been released.