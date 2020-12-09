Clear
Victim identified in fatal I-29 crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the name of the victim that was killed in a crash on I-29 on Wednesday.

Troopers said Bryton Bohon, 27, of St. Joseph, was killed when he struck another vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-29 near 169 Highway.

According to a crash report, Chet Lake, Jr., 37, of St. Joseph, was pushing his BMW in the driving lane of the interstate around 4:00 a.m. when he was rear-ended by Bohon's Nissan Sentra.

Lake was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Bohon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said it is not known if Bohon was wearing a seat belt.

