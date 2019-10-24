Clear

Victim in suspicious death identified

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 12:12 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police have identified the man found dead inside of a bag.

Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Travis Whetstine.

Police said Whetstine's body was found inside of a bag Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Chellew Road.

"It was a tarp-like material but more like a bag that the body was contained in," said St. Joseph Police Department Captain Jeff Wilson.

Police were called out to the area to investigate a suspicious item on the side of the road. Police said they were told it was possibly a body under a tarp.

Officers on the scene discovered Whetstine's body. His death is being investigated as suspicious.

Anyone with information should call Detective Carter at (816) 271-4763 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.

A cold front has pushed through the KQ2 Viewing Area this will bring in cloudy skies and a slight shower chance on Thursday. The top weather story will be the below average temperatures as cooler air filters in as we'll struggle to get into the middle to upper 40s for highs by the afternoon.
