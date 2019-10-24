(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police have identified the man found dead inside of a bag.
Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Travis Whetstine.
Police said Whetstine's body was found inside of a bag Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Chellew Road.
"It was a tarp-like material but more like a bag that the body was contained in," said St. Joseph Police Department Captain Jeff Wilson.
Police were called out to the area to investigate a suspicious item on the side of the road. Police said they were told it was possibly a body under a tarp.
Officers on the scene discovered Whetstine's body. His death is being investigated as suspicious.
Anyone with information should call Detective Carter at (816) 271-4763 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.
Related Content
- Victim in suspicious death identified
- SJPD calls death "suspicious"
- Police continue to investigate shooting, suspicious death
- Police investigate suspicious death on Lake Ave
- Police Investigating Suspicious Death after Body Found Inside Vehicle
- Police: Foul play ruled out in suspicious death
- Victim Identified in Deadly Ultralight Crash
- Police Identify Victim in Fatal House Fire
- Victim Identified in Fatal Highway 59 Accident
- Police Identify Victim in Fatal I-229 Crash