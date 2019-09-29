Clear

Doniphan County fight victim pronounced dead

According to MSC News, the victim of a fight that happened last Sunday (Sept. 22) in Doniphan County has died.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 8:00 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Ks.) According to MSC News, the victim of a fight that happened last Sunday (Sept. 22) in Doniphan County has died.

The altercation, which took place at an overnight party on a property in Southern Doniphan County, is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

Previous story: Man critically injured in Doniphan County fight.

Authorities have not officially released the 42-year-old victim's name at this time, but family members have confirmed his identity as Jason Pantle, of Cummings. The family has reached out on social media, sharing the hashtag JusticeForJason.

Obituary information released by Atchison’s Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, states that Pantle died Saturday. MSC News says they reached out to the KBI on Sunday seeking comment on Pantle's death, but their email was not immediately returned.

The KBI issued a press release prior to Pantle's death, which stated the victim was hospitalized at a Kansas City area hospital, listed in critical condition after suffering serious head injuries.

On Wednesday, three arrests were made in connection with the altercation. Those arrests are 44-year-old Scott Vandeloo, 22-year-old Brian Spillman, Jr., and 30-year-old Matthew Cole Scherer. All three Atchison residents were arrested on charges of aggravated battery.

MSC reports that Vandeloo remains in custody in the Platte County, Missouri Jail, while Spillman and Scherer are held in the Leavenworth County Jail.

The Doniphan County Attorney is expected to prosecute the case.

Funeral services for Pantle are scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 2:00 at the funeral home, where visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 until 8:00.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 77°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Another disturbance pushed through Sunday morning and we'll finally see some drying out with cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs will be warmer as our winds pick up from the south, allowing temperatures to go up into the lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events