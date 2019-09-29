Doniphan County fight victim pronounced dead

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Ks.) According to MSC News, the victim of a fight that happened last Sunday (Sept. 22) in Doniphan County has died.

The altercation, which took place at an overnight party on a property in Southern Doniphan County, is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

Previous story: Man critically injured in Doniphan County fight.

Authorities have not officially released the 42-year-old victim's name at this time, but family members have confirmed his identity as Jason Pantle, of Cummings. The family has reached out on social media, sharing the hashtag JusticeForJason.

Obituary information released by Atchison’s Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, states that Pantle died Saturday. MSC News says they reached out to the KBI on Sunday seeking comment on Pantle's death, but their email was not immediately returned.

The KBI issued a press release prior to Pantle's death, which stated the victim was hospitalized at a Kansas City area hospital, listed in critical condition after suffering serious head injuries.

On Wednesday, three arrests were made in connection with the altercation. Those arrests are 44-year-old Scott Vandeloo, 22-year-old Brian Spillman, Jr., and 30-year-old Matthew Cole Scherer. All three Atchison residents were arrested on charges of aggravated battery.

MSC reports that Vandeloo remains in custody in the Platte County, Missouri Jail, while Spillman and Scherer are held in the Leavenworth County Jail.

The Doniphan County Attorney is expected to prosecute the case.

Funeral services for Pantle are scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 2:00 at the funeral home, where visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 until 8:00.