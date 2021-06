(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified a woman who drowned in floodwaters as Jolene Fader, 51, of Gower.

The patrol said Fader drowned Friday in Castile Creek near Gower when she was unable to escape from a Jeep Commander that entered floodwaters and was swept off the road.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office reported rescuing two other people from the vehicle on Saturday morning.