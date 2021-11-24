Video: St. Joseph police asking for help to identify driver, passenger dragged by car

Clear
The St. Joseph Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two people shown in a video as a passenger of a car is dragged down the street Wednesday morning.

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 4:29 PM

According to Sergeant Brad Kerns, the incident took place in a southside neighborhood around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The video shows a car stopped along the street and as a passenger attempted to get out of the vehicle, the driver took off. The passenger was dragged down the street. The driver then lifted the passenger back into the vehicle and drove off.

If anyone has any information to help identify the people in the video, call Sergeant Brad Kerns at (816) 271-5310 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.

