Video shows mouse scurrying across seat at restaurant

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph restaurant is getting a lot of attention after a video was posted to Facebook.

The video was posted by a customer at Buffalo Wild Wings in St. Joseph on Friday.

It shows a mouse scurrying across seats near the bar area.

The video is making the rounds online and has gotten the attention of health inspectors.

"I've seen it more than I needed to," said St. Joseph Health Department Inspector Rick Messa.

The video which has been shared more than 1,400 times since Friday. Health inspectors paid the restaurant a visit on Monday after the social media outcry.

"This time of the year mice are really trying to get inside because that's where the food is and that's where the warmth are," said Messa. "You have vendors come all the time and prop open the back door and bring in products. So, when you open the door to bring in products you can also bring in pests."

Messa said no other violations were found.

"I always look for signs of if this is an infestation but there were no droppings, there was no gnawing on any of the products anywhere, so that made me feel better it was just a one time occurrence."

Messa said the restaurant usually rates very high when it comes to sanitation and that it's hard to control pests.

"There's not a restaurant in town that doesn't have pests," Messa said. "What the code requires them to do is have in place to take care and knock it down as far as they can but it's almost impossible to be completely pest free."

Messa said Buffalo Wild Wings works with a pest control company and crews were actually at the restaurant the day the video was posted.

The mouse in the video has since been caught and disposed of. Messa said the restaurant will not be fined.