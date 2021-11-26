Viewing St. Joseph's holiday park lightings a tradition for many

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- For the 41st year in a row, St. Joseph's Krug Park has turned into Holiday Park. A good crowd of families showed up to watch Mayor Bill McMurray officially flip the switch to officially turn on the park's holiday lights for the year.

"It's just a fun time to watch them all come on at one time all at once. The one time of year you get to watch them come on all at once," said Parks & Rec assistant director Jeff Atkins.

The Parks & Rec Department works with St. Joseph's Optimist Clubs to transform the park every year.

Just one hour after the Krug Park lighting, the mayor was Southside, lighting up Hyde Park, turning it into the South Pole.

For many, seeing the lights turn on has become an important yearly tradition.

"We love the holidays in St. Joseph," said Kailey Black, who brought her family to Hyde park for the lighting. "We always go through Holiday Park and get a Cherry Mash at the end and we love seeing the lights at the South Pole as well. I grew up in the south end of St. Joseph. I went to Hyde, Spring Garden and Benton. It's always a tradition to come see these things as a family."

For other families, it might have been their first lighting ceremony, but it won't be their last.

"I wanted my girls to enjoy something special," said Peggy Hawkins, who brought her daughter to Hyde Park. "They love Christmas lights and they love the decoration. It's something special for a family tradition to start with my girls."

Lights can be viewed at both parks from 6-10 p.m. nightly through January 2.