Vigil held for missing Worth County woman

(GRANT CITY, Mo.) Family and friends of a Worth County woman are praying for her safe return following her disappearance two and a half weeks ago.

A vigil was held Wednesday evening in front of the Worth County Courthouse in Grant City for 42-year-old Melissa Chapman.

Friends and family say they last heard from Chapman on August 23 and that her vehicle was found abandoned in Mount Ayr, Iowa just across the state border.

They say Chapman, who is a mom of three, was in an abusive relationship and was scheduled to testify in her abuser's case later this month.

Chapman's friends and family say they've been in close contact with authorities since her disappearance, they say the toughest part is not having any real answers yet.

“We’re trying to work closely with law enforcement and let them do their job because it’s hard when you’re missing someone you just want answers right now, and we don’t have any,” friend of Chapman Sherry Hinton said. “I don’t think there’s any stone that’s being left unturned, there’s just nothing, there’s nothing out there.”

Family and friends are asking anyone with information relating to chapman's disappearance to call the Worth County Sheriff's Department at 660-564-2222.