Vigil held in honor of young woman lost to gun violence

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday night the midtown community said goodbye to one of their own at Patee Park.

Balloons and sky lanterns were released as well as candles lit to honor 25-year-old Minda Miller, whose life was cut short by gun violence.

The vigil organized by grieving friends and family, and supported by all those who knew Minda.

"The last time I checked this evening before we came there was 256 people saying they were coming," Tabatha Nichols, organizer said. "That’s amazing."

"It really shows how much Minda was loved and how many people really cared about her," Brandi Hudson, Miller's sister said.

As painful as the loss is for those who knew her, organizers said there’s also anger that their loved one is yet another victim claimed by gun violence.

They want to see change.so that no other family has to endure the pain of losing a loved one so tragically.

"Nobody wants to get a phone call that this happened to somebody in their family," Nichols said. "It’s horrible."

Miller's family says the midtown area has changed in recent years and they hope her death can spread awareness about bringing forth positive change, many at the vigil said they want to see stricter penalties for those who posses firearms illegally.