Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Vigil held in honor of young woman lost to gun violence

Family and friends of 25 year old Minda Miller met at Patee Park to celebrate her life and call for an end to gun violence in the city.

Posted: Mar 5, 2021 11:29 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday night the midtown community said goodbye to one of their own at Patee Park.

Balloons and sky lanterns were released as well as candles lit to honor 25-year-old Minda Miller, whose life was cut short by gun violence.

The vigil organized by grieving friends and family, and supported by all those who knew Minda.

"The last time I checked this evening before we came there was 256 people saying they were coming," Tabatha Nichols, organizer said. "That’s amazing."

"It really shows how much Minda was loved and how many people really cared about her," Brandi Hudson, Miller's sister said. 

As painful as the loss is for those who knew her, organizers said there’s also anger that their loved one is yet another victim claimed by gun violence.

They want to see change.so that no other family has to endure the pain of losing a loved one so tragically.

"Nobody wants to get a phone call that this happened to somebody in their family," Nichols said. "It’s horrible."

Miller's family says the midtown area has changed in recent years and they hope her death can spread awareness about bringing forth positive change, many at the vigil said they want to see stricter penalties for those who posses firearms illegally.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
We started out across the area with a few clouds around as a disturbance passed to the south of the area. Clouds slowly started to clear by the early afternoon hours. Today temperatures were still be above average, but cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will be back in the 60s this weekend under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy on Sunday with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Wind will remain fairly breezy through the beginning of next week especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will stay above average next week with rain chances increasing by mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories