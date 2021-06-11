Clear
Vintage tractor and Ag Show

Antique tractors will be on display at the Vintage Tractor and Ag Show this Saturday from 1pm to 5pm at the Andrew County Museum.

Posted: Jun 11, 2021 8:47 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Antique tractors will be on display at the Vintage Tractor and Ag Show this Saturday from 1pm to 5pm at the Andrew County Museum.

Admission is free. 

For more information on the Vintage Tractor and Ag Show, CLICK HERE.

Temperatures are on the warm side this morning starting out in the 70. Today will be warm and humid for the first half of the day before showers and thunderstorms develop ahead of a cold front. Showers and thunderstorms should start to clear out by the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend, however the humidity will be lower due to the cold front. Conditions look to stay dry this weekend and that will continue into early next week.
