Virtual Town Hall meeting addresses public's questions

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As many adjust to a new normal, the question of how long things will be this way is becoming more apparent.

The question was one of the first asked at Thursday's virtual Town Hall Meeting hosted by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, to the CEO of Mosaic Life Care.

"We’re going to need to continue to be patient and vigilant," Dr. Mark Laney said.

Dr. Laney said these new measures that have become part of our daily life likely won’t be going away as quickly as they came.

"Those things continue on for many months maybe even longer," He said. "It would be a mistake for individuals to be overly confident as the warm weather comes to think that everything is okay."

Aside from the health concerns, the economic fallout from Covid-19 is another worry, as restaurants, bars, and non-essential businesses remain closed, Mayor Bill McMurray addressed that concern during the virtual Town Hall.

"Until we get some numbers that we can trust and feel like we’re on the other side of this peek, we can open up." He said.

Dr. Laney said there’s only one sure sign that we’ve truly overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

"The real breakthrough for us would be if we had a vaccine," He said. "Or a therapy that is approved by the government as being safe and effective."

Until a vaccine is available, the consensus from community leaders is patience and vigilance.

"We’re all a community, we’re all in this together and we will get through it," McMurray said.