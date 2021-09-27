Visiting resumes in Mo. Dept. of Corrections facilities Oct. 1st

(MISSOURI) The Missouri Department of Corrections will resume visits for all offenders starting October 1st, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the department's website, vaccinations are not required for visitors. However, the department strongly encourages all visitors to be vaccinated to help protect members of the incarcerated population.

Restrictions are in place to help protect the health and safety of staff, visitors, and offenders. Visitors must schedule in advance, masks are required in the visiting area, and visitors must pass a Covid-19 screening before entering the check-in area.