Visiting suspended at Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) New cases of COVID-19 among offenders at Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center have prompted visiting at the prison to be suspended until further notice.

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Tuesday the suspension of visitation at WRDCC. The department’s online COVID-19 data, WRDCC staff have four active cases and eight active inmate cases.

In total, DOC reports 686 inmates across all of Missouri prisons have an active case of the virus and 155 prison staff are infected.

The DOC news release Tuesday also noted that 10 percent of the population at each prison would be tested in hopes that the random sample would help prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 and catch asymptomatic individuals.