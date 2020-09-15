Clear
Visiting suspended at Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center

New cases of COVID-19 among offenders at Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center have prompted visiting at the prison to be suspended until further notice.

Posted: Sep 15, 2020 5:03 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Tuesday the suspension of visitation at WRDCC. The department’s online COVID-19 data, WRDCC staff have four active cases and eight active inmate cases.

In total, DOC reports 686 inmates across all of Missouri prisons have an active case of the virus and 155 prison staff are infected.

The DOC news release Tuesday also noted that 10 percent of the population at each prison would be tested in hopes that the random sample would help prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 and catch asymptomatic individuals.

Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine will be found through the first part of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
