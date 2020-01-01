Hospital implements visitor restrictions following increase of influenza

(HIAWATHA, Ks.) Hiawatha Community Hospital has administered several visitor restrictions after reporting an increase in community influenza.
The hospital posted on their Facebook page Monday that their Infection Prevention Team has implemented the restrictions to protect parent's safety after seeing more flu cases and RSV rates. The restrictions took effect on Monday, December 30th.
The restrictions include:
- Only one or two close family members or caregivers.
- No children under the age of 16.
- Cannot be sick, or showing signs of cough, fever, head or body aches.
- You cannot have been diagnosed with the flu within seven days of the date you plan to visit anyone currently hospitalized.
In addition to those regulations, the hospital has asked all necessary visitors and patients to use hand sanitizer and put on a mask if you are exhibiting signs of a cough, fever or body aches.
Hiawatha Community Hospital did not include an end date for the restrictions.
