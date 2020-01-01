Clear

Hospital implements visitor restrictions following increase of influenza

Hiawatha Community Hospital has administered several visitor restrictions after reporting an increase in community influenza.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 11:47 AM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(HIAWATHA, Ks.) Hiawatha Community Hospital has administered several visitor restrictions after reporting an increase in community influenza.

The hospital posted on their Facebook page Monday that their Infection Prevention Team has implemented the restrictions to protect parent's safety after seeing more flu cases and RSV rates. The restrictions took effect on Monday, December 30th.

The restrictions include:

  • Only one or two close family members or caregivers. 
  • No children under the age of 16.
  • Cannot be sick, or showing signs of cough, fever, head or body aches.
  • You cannot have been diagnosed with the flu within seven days of the date you plan to visit anyone currently hospitalized.

In addition to those regulations, the hospital has asked all necessary visitors and patients to use hand sanitizer and put on a mask if you are exhibiting signs of a cough, fever or body aches.

Hiawatha Community Hospital did not include an end date for the restrictions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: °
If you have enjoyed the sunshine today, you're in luck because skies will remain clear through Wednesday. Highs will rise into the lower 50s closer to Kansas City and highs will be in the middle to upper 40s to the north of St. Joesph. The main concern for your New Year's Day forecast are the winds. Wind gusts will be picking back up on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. Gusts could be greater than 30 mph by Wednesday evening. On Thursday the front will move in and bring some evening rain showers that may linger and become snow flurries by Friday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories