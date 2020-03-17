Visitor restrictions in place at Mosaic Life Care

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People wanting to see friends and loved ones at Mosaic Life Care now have restrictions.

The hospital said they will only allow visitors 18 and older to see patients.

There will be exceptions made to immediate family members and those considered to be essential to the patient's well being.

All visitors must be clear of a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.

The hospital said they've also sent more than 200 volunteers home.

"Most of those individuals are retired senior citizens who have a significant, higher risk," Mosaic CEO Dr. Mark Laney said. "We just just did not feel safe in continuing to have them there."

The restrictions are temporary and will change as needed.