Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph School District closing through April 3 amid coronavirus concerns Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Visitor restrictions in place at Mosaic Life Care

All visitors must be clear of a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 5:32 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People wanting to see friends and loved ones at Mosaic Life Care now have restrictions.

The hospital said they will only allow visitors 18 and older to see patients.

There will be exceptions made to immediate family members and those considered to be essential to the patient's well being.

All visitors must be clear of a fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath.

The hospital said they've also sent more than 200 volunteers home.

"Most of those individuals are retired senior citizens who have a significant, higher risk," Mosaic CEO Dr. Mark Laney said. "We just just did not feel safe in continuing to have them there."

The restrictions are temporary and will change as needed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloud cover temperatures still warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures are going to warm up on Wednesday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s and a pretty good bet that we will see widespread rain across the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories