Voluntary evacuation issued for Craig, according to Holt Co. Sheriff

A voluntary evacuation has been issued for Craig because of road closures in the area, according to the Holt County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A voluntary evacuation has been issued for Craig because of road closures in the area, according to the Holt County Sheriff's Office. 

Craig city officials say there is currently only one way out of Craig because of flooding. Hwy. 59 is closed into Mound City but is open to Fairfax.

