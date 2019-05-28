Voluntary evacuation issued for Craig, according to Holt Co. Sheriff

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A voluntary evacuation has been issued for Craig because of road closures in the area, according to the Holt County Sheriff's Office.
Craig city officials say there is currently only one way out of Craig because of flooding. Hwy. 59 is closed into Mound City but is open to Fairfax.
