Voluntary evacuations for parts of St. Joseph

The City of St. Joseph and Buchanan County officials are issuing a voluntary evacuation of areas behind the L-455 levee system on the Missouri side.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph and Buchanan County officials are issuing a voluntary evacuation of areas behind the L-455 levee system on the Missouri side.

The areas included in the voluntary evacuation are areas west of Lake Avenue and U.S. Highway 59 between Contrary Creek and Atchsion St. 

According to a press release from the city, model predictions of the river bring levels to between 30.8 and 31 feet early Friday. There remain an additional two feet of levee height above those forecast heights so this is a voluntary evacuation notice in an abundance of caution.

The quiet weather pattern will continue for tonight into our Friday as high pressure settles in. We'll continue to warm up with above average highs the upper 50s to lower 60 with a lot of sunshine on Friday.
