Voluntary evacuations for parts of St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph and Buchanan County officials are issuing a voluntary evacuation of areas behind the L-455 levee system on the Missouri side.
The areas included in the voluntary evacuation are areas west of Lake Avenue and U.S. Highway 59 between Contrary Creek and Atchsion St.
According to a press release from the city, model predictions of the river bring levels to between 30.8 and 31 feet early Friday. There remain an additional two feet of levee height above those forecast heights so this is a voluntary evacuation notice in an abundance of caution.
