Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Volunteer group helps Lewis and Clark Village residents clean up after flood

The clean up continues in southern Buchanan County after last month's historic flooding.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(BUCHANAN Co.)— Lewis and Clark Village residents continue cleaning up after last month's historic flooding—leaving many to have to gut their homes and start over. 

"It was about four feet of water," Resident Ruth Niemann said. 

Niemann is left picking up the pieces after the flooding, but she's not doing it alone. 

Volunteers from the Southern Baptist Relief team, a group of volunteers who travel across the country to help those in need, are lending a hand to homeowners. 

"They're true blessings," Niemann said. 

The volunteers have spent weeks in Lewis and Clark Village helping those hit the hardest by the recent flooding. 

"We hug them," Volunteer Gary Tracy said. "We hold them. We tell them that Jesus loves them. We tell them that this won't last forever that they'll be out of this in no time at all."

Niemann has lived in Lewis and Clark Village for 45 years and she's been through this before in 1993 and 2011.

"We choose to live here and we knew when we bought it," Niemann said. "It is a flood plain."

She doesn't have flood insurance but is hopeful that federal assistance will come. 

For the time being though, she's grateful for the volunteers helping her out. 

"I don't know where I'd be if they weren't here," Niemann said. "I have no idea who would be here helping me."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
A cold front bringing cloudy skies and strong winds, as well as a few scattered showers will move east during the evening hours. By tonight, skies will begin to become clear and the winds will die down. Lows tonight will be in the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events