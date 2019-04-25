Volunteer group helps Lewis and Clark Village residents clean up after flood

(BUCHANAN Co.)— Lewis and Clark Village residents continue cleaning up after last month's historic flooding—leaving many to have to gut their homes and start over.

"It was about four feet of water," Resident Ruth Niemann said.

Niemann is left picking up the pieces after the flooding, but she's not doing it alone.

Volunteers from the Southern Baptist Relief team, a group of volunteers who travel across the country to help those in need, are lending a hand to homeowners.

"They're true blessings," Niemann said.

The volunteers have spent weeks in Lewis and Clark Village helping those hit the hardest by the recent flooding.

"We hug them," Volunteer Gary Tracy said. "We hold them. We tell them that Jesus loves them. We tell them that this won't last forever that they'll be out of this in no time at all."

Niemann has lived in Lewis and Clark Village for 45 years and she's been through this before in 1993 and 2011.

"We choose to live here and we knew when we bought it," Niemann said. "It is a flood plain."

She doesn't have flood insurance but is hopeful that federal assistance will come.

For the time being though, she's grateful for the volunteers helping her out.

"I don't know where I'd be if they weren't here," Niemann said. "I have no idea who would be here helping me."