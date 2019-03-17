Volunteers come together to make sandbags as river rises

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Volunteers from all across the state are coming to St. Joseph to assist with relief efforts as flooding concerns continue along the Missouri River.

Service members through AmeriCorps St. Louis worked alongside area residents willing to give their time to prevent flood waters from getting out of control.

The city of St. Joseph is looking for able-bodied citizens to assist in the production of thousands of sandbags. A Spokesperson for the city said they needed 14,000 bags by the end of Saturday's work.

Many St. Joseph residents, answered the call. Fred Osborn arrived at the volunteer site with his family.

"This is just an opportunity to give back," Osborn said. "It’s not my first flood, its sort of what we do."

Families who brought their children think back to their own recollections of previous historic flooding.

"I remember when I was 9 years old helping bag sand for the flood of ‘93," Shena Speer, a volunteer said. "Now our 10-year-old is taking the initiative helping bag sand."

Area volunteers had help, as organizations from across the state are all part of the effort, AmeriCorps volunteers from around the state along with members of the Missouri Baptists Disaster Relief were seen doing their part.

"There’s a need in the community," Nathanael Baker said. "If we can go ahead and deter trouble where we can, then let’s do it."

With all the help, the city says there's plenty of work left to do.

"Really it is a community effort," Mary Robertson, Public Information Officer said, "We are hopefully encouraging people to come out and help with the effort, even if they can give just a couple hours of their time."

In times of great need, volunteers say its that sense of community and faith, that helps them get the job done.

"It's the comradery centered on the common good, something much larger than ourselves," Clubb said.

The volunteers will meet again now through Monday for more Information check out the United Way Homepage.