Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Volunteers completed 2,071 steps to honor the first responders lost on 9/11

On Thursday evening, Northwest Missouri State University opened Bearcat Stadium for anyone in the community to honor the firefighters and other first responders who lost their lives that day.

Posted: Sep 11, 2020 10:56 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2020 11:03 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Today marks 19 years since the deadliest attack on American soil.

On Thursday evening, Northwest Missouri State University opened Bearcat Stadium for anyone in the community to honor the firefighters and other first responders who lost their lives that day.

Maryville firefighters were among the group of volunteers who took on the challenge of walking up and down the stadium's bleachers 58 times. That equals 2,071 steps, the same amount that firefighters had to walk while in the twin towers on 9/11.

University staff said the ceremony ensures those who take part never forget.

“The 9/11 step challenge geared at helping individuals remember what happened that fateful day on September 11, 2001,” organizer Jill Brown said.

Each volunteer who signed up for the walk received the name and backstory of one of the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Savannah
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Cloudy conditions and rain continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. The chance of rain will be there through the end of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories