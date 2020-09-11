Volunteers completed 2,071 steps to honor the first responders lost on 9/11

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Today marks 19 years since the deadliest attack on American soil.

On Thursday evening, Northwest Missouri State University opened Bearcat Stadium for anyone in the community to honor the firefighters and other first responders who lost their lives that day.

Maryville firefighters were among the group of volunteers who took on the challenge of walking up and down the stadium's bleachers 58 times. That equals 2,071 steps, the same amount that firefighters had to walk while in the twin towers on 9/11.

University staff said the ceremony ensures those who take part never forget.

“The 9/11 step challenge geared at helping individuals remember what happened that fateful day on September 11, 2001,” organizer Jill Brown said.

Each volunteer who signed up for the walk received the name and backstory of one of the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11.