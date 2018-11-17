Volunteers give Christmas to those less fortunate

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Volunteers from the Journey Baptist Church spent time giving to others.

"Some people aren’t as fortunate as we are and don't get to have stuff for Christmas." Emma Raines, 8th Grade volunteer, said.

As the holiday season approaches, volunteers are already getting into the spirit of giving. They’re doing their part to make sure kids everywhere can have a little Christmas with help from Operation Christmas Child. Organizers say, Its the largest Christmas project of its kind, giving Christmas to millions worldwide.

"We pack boxes every year to go to kids that are less fortunate," said Raines.

In the last 25 years, Operation Christmas child has shipped boxes to 157 million children worldwide, according to group leader Jennifer Bedwell.



Each year, shoe boxes are collected and stuffed with useful items donated by the volunteers.

"We bring different materials like school supplies one week and then hygiene items and clothes." said Raines.

The boxes also feature toys.

"There’s a wow toy which would be either a stuffed animal or doll, or a truck, " Bedwell said.

Other items included socks, coloring books and crayons.

volunteers said, it all about thinking of others.

"I like giving back to other people." Raines said.

while organizers say the chance to spread what they feel is a positive message along with a gift, is what makes it all worth it

"The idea of these children receiving shoe box gifts, and learning more about Jesus, touches my heart." Bedwell said.